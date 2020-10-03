On September 26, 2020, Lesly (Bagnall) Duff, 94, completed her Earthly work

and passed peacefully from this side of time; returning to the Fullness of God

and to the warm, welcoming embraces of those who predeceased her. At the

time of her transition, she was surrounded by loved ones in the home of her

daughter (Julie), son-in-law (Eric), granddaughter (Heather) and Heather's

significant other (Glen) in Erie, PA.



Lesly was born September 13, 1926 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Freeman

and Beulah (Johnston) Bagnall. She lived many years in Frankenmuth, MI

before moving to Colonial Heights, VA in 1980 and, finally, to Erie in 2018.



Lesly was preceded in death on May 15, 1983 by the love of her life; her

husband, business partner, traveling companion and adventure seeker, Donald O. Duff, Sr.

Son, Donald O. Duff, Jr. preceded her in death in 2015.



She is survived by grandchildren Heather Johnson, Laurisa Newcomb Cummings, Donald O. Duff III, Eric

Johnson, Jr., Ben Duff, Frank Duff, and Patricia Samuel. Also surviving are brother Jay (Ginny) Robarge

and sister Lynne Carmody.



Honoring Lesly's wishes, cremation has taken place through Brugger Funeral Home, Erie, Pa.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, a family gathering and Celebration of Life will be held at a

later date in Charlevoix, Michigan.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in Lesly's name to her

beloved church family at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Rd, Colonial Heights, Va 23834

OR to the second love of her life; ballroom dancing with her dance family at USA Dance, Inc./Richmond

Chapter 6006, 9620 Evansway Ln. Richmond, VA 23235

