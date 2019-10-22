|
|
Lily Sams, 103, of Iron Mountain, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Maryhill Manor in Niagara.
She was born November 19, 1915, in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, the daughter of Anthony and Ellen (Barnes) Dulisse. She attended St. James Episcopal Church in Sault Ste Marie and Holy Trinity Episcopal in Iron Mountain. Lily enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading biographies and autobiographies. She loved spending time with family, especially at family gatherings. Most of all, she enjoyed long conversations with her granddaughter, Beth.
Lily is survived by her two daughters, Sue Ellen Bonn and her daughter, Tracy of Blue Mound, IL, and Leslie (Darwin) Chrisman and her daughters Beth Sanders and Amy Noakes of Iron Mountain; three step-children, Patricia McLean, William Sams and Gerald (Janet) Sams; a sister, Grace Traverson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Lily was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; a sister, Irene Neilson; and two brothers, James Pedal and Walter Dulisse.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Maryhill Manor in Niagara for the exemplary care they provided.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Sault Ste Marie, MI.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Lily Sams online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon and Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 22, 2019