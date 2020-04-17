|
Linda C. Barrett, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 09, 2020 in Arcadia, Florida. She was a resident of Trout Lake, MI as well and had been coming to Arcadia to live seasonally for the past 20 years.
Linda was a loving mother, and someone who found great joy in caring for others in all aspects. She stayed active by gardening, playing golf or shuffleboard, and loved to go play Bingo and visit casinos. She also enjoyed reading, and traveling the country with Walt.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Jamie Jones (Brian) of Vernon, MI and Christina Gagliano(Christopher) of Rochester, NY; her grandchildren Brittany (Noah), Brianna (Tyler), and Ian; great grandchildren Payton and Noah Jr.; her brothers Ken Mills (Fayda) of Rudyard, MI and Calvin Mills (Betsy) of Trout Lake, MI; her sister Rebecca Revard (Bob) of Madison, NC; her loving significant other, Walt Tweedie; and many other extended family members and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Joyce Mills; and her husband James Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be sent to Tidewell Hospice in Linda's honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.pongerkaysgrady.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 17, 2020