Linda Eve Jones, passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Father on January 19, 2020, after a brief illness.
Linda's life was a life of service – to God and to others. Linda was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on July 26, 1947, to Donald and Elaine (MacDonald) Critchfield. She graduated from Allen Park High School and then worked as a mail carrier before meeting her future husband, Tom Jones. They were married in Dearborn, Michigan, on September 16, 1967, while Tom was on leave after Navy basic training.
During Tom's service in the U.S. Navy, Linda followed his assignments from San Diego to Bremerton, WA, to Newport, RI. Their first son, Jason, was born in Newport. After Tom's Naval service, Linda gave birth to daughter Amy and son Bryn, while Tom was training for the ministry and working as a painting contractor.
In the 1980's Linda and Tom served as missionaries in Italy with their children. Together they worked in church planting in Foligno and Terni.
In the 1990's Linda assisted Tom in his pastoral ministry in a Russian-Ukrainian Baptist church in Dearborn, Michigan, and an Italian outreach in Windsor, Ontario. Linda also achieved a long-time dream of becoming a dental hygienist. She graduated with honors from Wayne County Community College and the The University of Detroit-Mercy, and worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Craig Birch in Trenton, Michigan.
When Tom became chaplain of the Hiawatha Correctional Facility in Kinross, Michigan, Linda began a ladies Bible study in their Pickford home and volunteered with Child Evangelism Fellowship's Release Time program in Pickford, teaching the missionary stories. She also dedicated considerable time to visiting and helping elderly residents of the Eastern U. P.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tom; three children, Jason, Amy, and Bryn, and their spouses; ten grandchildren; and brother Lee Critchfield and (Phyllis).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2301 Young St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Friends may gather at the church starting at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Child Evangelism Fellowship of the EUP. Family was assisted by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 22, 2020