Linda Lee (Earl) Gades of Rosemount MN passed away at age 71 at her home surrounded by family on December 29, 2018.
Linda was born in Sault Ste. Marie MI on June 4, 1947 to Lee Raymond Earl and Violet Delia (Huyck) Earl. Linda graduated from Sault High School and Willmar Technical College as an LPN. Linda worked as an LPN at St Therese Care Center for 19 years and Hospice of the Twin Cities for 6 years before retiring in 2013.
Whether it was her family, or her patients what Linda loved most in life was caring for people. She was an avid reader and lived to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, crossword puzzles, shopping and spending her days with her faithful companion, her dog Maya.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Violet Earl and sister Ann Marie Stout.
Linda is survived by her 3 children: Jeff (Nancy Hawker) Gades, Jenny (Matt) Westberg, John (Sandra) Gades. Grandchildren Kayleigh (Matt) Pagano, Matt Gades, Jason (Samantha) Gades, Michael Westberg, Jared Gades, Simon Gades and Jacob Gades. 2 brothers Leroy (Bonnie) Earl, Don (Carol) Earl and sister Nancy Earl Wojciechowski, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her granddaughter Samantha Gades for the countless hours she spent first keeping Linda company and taking her on fun adventures and eventually as the needs progressed caregiving for her with boundless patience and love.
Special thanks also to Linda's nieces Amanda and Morgan Stout for always being there for her and our family. Your endless love and support mean the world to us. Your love for your Aunt Linda always demonstrated by your willingness to drop everything and drive to Minnesota whenever her health declined.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens 15264 M-129, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 20, 2019