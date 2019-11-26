|
Linda Sue Horton, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital.
Linda was born on November 28, 1941 to Ellen and Kenneth Wonnacott in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Following her father's death, while serving our country in WWII, her mother married Carlile "Fritzy" Hancock, who helped raise her and became the man she knew and loved as "Dad".
Family was always first for Linda. Annually, Linda helped organize and reached out to family and friends to encourage them to attend the Hancock/Wonnacott family "reunion" (picnic) at the family cabin at Birch Point, in order to encourage and continue the sense of family among many generations. She truly enjoyed the sharing of memories of days she, her siblings, and cousins spent at the family farm in Pickford and encouraged the hopes and dreams of youth attending the gathering as well. This was by far one of Linda's cherished days of each year!
Linda had a very strong sense of community. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #3 Auxiliary, lifetime member of the War Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Post #3676 Auxiliary, and she was active in the Red Hats Society.
Linda is survived by her three daughters: Tammy (Lana Vincent) Grady formerly of Sault Ste., Marie, MI, Shellie Masters of Sault Ste., Marie, MI, and Christine (Arthuro) Shaffer- Abanilla of Youngtown, AZ. Linda is also survived by her siblings: Marion Osterhout of Valparaiso, IN; David (Royanne) Wonnacott of Ahwatukee, AZ; and Beth Hancock of Phoenix, AZ. As well as her grandson Robert Masters, granddaughter Isryah Huhn, and great granddaughter Etzielle Garcia-Huhn. Linda is also survived by her special friend and companion, James "Tex" Robbins of Pellston, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter "Wally" Horton; and her brother-in-law, Arthur "Wendell" Osterhout.
Linda loved animals and also leaves behind Mischief, her cat. Her actions, when adopting Mischief, are a testimony to her compassion and caring for animals and humans as well. She went in and requested to adopt the cat who had been there the longest and hence needed her the most.
At her request there will be no funeral services, however a Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at the American Legion Hall on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A time of shared memories and prayers will be at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 180 or the American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 29, 2019