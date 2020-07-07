Lisa Wonnacott Allison, 57, of Hamburg, Arkansas was born June 3, 1962. She died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. Lisa was a native of Jackson, Michigan and a resident of Hamburg since 1989. She was a homemaker and a member of the Hamburg First United Methodist Church. Lisa was a lover of Western's, Hallmark Movies, having lunches and dinners with friends, taking annual trips back home to Michigan, trips to Paragould, Arkansas to ride horses, and spending time with her animals. She and her husband enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas party and decorating their home for every holiday.



She is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Wonnacott.



She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tyman Allison of Hamburg, Arkansas; her mother, Maxine Hill Wonnacott of Pickford, Michigan; a sister, Pam Singh of Kentucky; her brothers-in-law, Mal Allison and wife, Sharon, of Tomball, Texas, and Derek Allison and wife, Tiffany, of Houston, Texas; her sister-in-law, Kim Schaefer and husband, Danny, of Ballinger, Texas; her nephew, Wyatt Allison of Houston, Texas, her niece, Shelby Allison of Tomball, Texas, several other nieces and nephews and her close friends, Teresa Stanley and Ann Courson.



Memorial services are 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Oaklawn Chapel Gardens Cemetery in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store