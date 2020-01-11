Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Niigaanagiizhik (Cultural Center)
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:30 PM
Niigaanagiizhik (Cultural Center)
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Bouschor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd George "Pat" Bouschor Sr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd George "Pat" Bouschor Sr. Obituary
Lloyd "Pat" Bouschor, age 78 of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

Pat was born on November 14, 1941, on Sugar Island, Michigan to the late George and Rita (Hatch) Bouschor. Pat was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He worked with Sault Tribe Construction for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing BINGO.

Pat is survived by his significant other: Michelle Becker of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; five children: Helen Bouschor, Lloyd "Otis" Bouschor, Jr., Abraham "Abe" Bouschor, David "Zip" Bouschor, and Keith "Pebbs" Bouschor all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by his siblings: Bernadette (Roger) Azevedo of Sugar Island, MI, Bernard (Laura "Sis") Bouschor of Sault Ste., Marie, MI, and Beverly (Sandy Willin) Bouschor of Brimley, MI.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, a sister: Jane Homminga; and three brothers: Alvin "Cootie" Bouschor, William Bouschor, and Raymond "Micky" Bouschor.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Niigaanagiizhik (Cultural Center) with a funeral ceremony near the end of that time officiated by a traditional pipe carrier. A feast will follow.

Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -