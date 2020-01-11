|
|
Lloyd "Pat" Bouschor, age 78 of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.
Pat was born on November 14, 1941, on Sugar Island, Michigan to the late George and Rita (Hatch) Bouschor. Pat was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He worked with Sault Tribe Construction for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing BINGO.
Pat is survived by his significant other: Michelle Becker of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; five children: Helen Bouschor, Lloyd "Otis" Bouschor, Jr., Abraham "Abe" Bouschor, David "Zip" Bouschor, and Keith "Pebbs" Bouschor all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by his siblings: Bernadette (Roger) Azevedo of Sugar Island, MI, Bernard (Laura "Sis") Bouschor of Sault Ste., Marie, MI, and Beverly (Sandy Willin) Bouschor of Brimley, MI.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, a sister: Jane Homminga; and three brothers: Alvin "Cootie" Bouschor, William Bouschor, and Raymond "Micky" Bouschor.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Niigaanagiizhik (Cultural Center) with a funeral ceremony near the end of that time officiated by a traditional pipe carrier. A feast will follow.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 11, 2020