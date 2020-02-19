|
|
Lora Irene Monson, age 89 of Fennville, passed away surrounded by her family on January 30, 2020. Irene was blessed with musical talent that she practiced all throughout her life. A devoted woman of faith, she shared her musical aptitude by playing the pipe organ in church, directing the bell choir, and many other roles that would serve those around her. She will be dearly missed. Irene was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Shoemaker. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Paul; Sons: Steve and Melanie Monson, Robert Monson, Jay and Mary Monson; Grandchildren: Adam Aldrich, Angela Logic, Derek and Samantha Monson, Lindsey Monson, Josh Monson; Great-grandchildren Tommy Aldrich, Michael Monson, Theo Monson; Great-grandchild Liam Aldrich. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Saugatuck United Methodist, 250 Mason St, in Saugatuck. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saugatuck United Methodist Church - Stained Glass Repair Fund. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 19, 2020