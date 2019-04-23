|
Loren P. Laundy, 53; passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his girlfriend Chrissy Battistella and best friends Julie Dang and Jim Carson; April 14, 2019, in Chicago.
Born and raised in Tampa, FL, Loren and his family summered in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. After earning his business degree from the University of South Florida, Loren moved to Chicago where he specialized in the sale of home improvement items. He traveled the world (with particular fondness for Australia and the Galapagos Islands) and loved scuba diving and volleyball. He lit up a room and was dear to his family of friends around Chicago.
Beloved son of Frank Haynes Laundy and Lois Ann Price Laundy of Sault Ste. Marie; dear brother of Lance W. (Beverly) Laundy of Valrico, FL.; fond uncle of Derek W. Laundy, Christina Johnston, and Tammie Chew.
Preceded in death by grandparents William and Ethel Price and Frank and Geneva Laundy. Survived by many cousins and wonderful friends.
Friends and family are gathering Saturday, April 27, 4-7 p.m. at Slugger's, 3540 N. Clark St., Chicago, 60657 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: www.thelazyvolunteer.org.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 23, 2019