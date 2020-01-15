|
|
Lorma Vivian Ames, age 94, formerly of Pickford, Michigan, died in Hillman, Michigan,
on January 12, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1925 in Pickford, to Merrill and
Constance Valarie (Richards) Hillock.
Lorma grew up in Pickford and graduated Salutatorian of Pickford High School's class of
1943. On July 15, 1944, Lorma married the love of her life, A. Lyle Ames, in Baltimore,
Maryland. Lorma was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII. She then worked thirty years for
the United States Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster in Elmira, Michigan. After
retirement, Lorma and Lyle spent twenty years enjoying their winter months in Tucson,
Arizona and their summer months in Pickford. Since August 2017, they have resided in
Hillman's Haven Assisted Living in Hillman.
Lorma was a member of the Hillman United Methodist Church and formerly the Pickford
First United Presbyterian Church.
Lorma loved to sew, crochet, and needlework. Spending time with family was important
to her. She enjoyed creating outfits for her children, grandchildren, and great
grandchildren.
Lorma is survived by her husband, Lyle; son, Rodney (Frances) Ames of Walled Lake,
Michigan; daughter, Cheri (Stewart) Scramlin of Hillman; grandchildren, Brent (Eva)
Ames, Christy (Alex) Ross, Michelin Scramlin, and Erin (Jared) Fletcher; great
grandchildren, Addison and Ava Fletcher; sister, Carol O'Connor of Georgetown, Texas;
and sister-in-law, Clara Hillock of Pickford.
Lorma is preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Constance; brothers, Larry
Hillock, Richard Hillock, Hartwell Hillock, and John Hillock; and grandson, Joshua
Scramlin.
Services for Lorma will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at R. Galer Funeral
Home in Pickford, MI. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. till 2:00 P.M. followed by the
Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M.
Lorma will be interred at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan in
spring of this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Compassus Hospice, P.O. Box
635, Atlanta, MI 49709; or Hillman's Haven House, 200 N. Elizabeth Street, Hillman,
Michigan 49746.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 15, 2020