Lorna F. Hiney, passed away on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.
She was born on June 23, 1935 daughter of George O. and Verna A. (Fegan) English. Lorna was raised in Rudyard, graduated from the Rudyard High School. She has resided in Escanaba since 1962.
On July 18, 1953, the former Lorna F. English married Philip I. Hiney in Rudyard.
Over the years, Lorna was employed with Sears, Harold Anderson Insurance, Bob Johnson Insurance and Pine Tree Realty.
Lorna loved quilting, geneology, snowmobiling, camping, following all of her grandchildren's sporting events all of the way to the world series with her special gal Malary. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren so very much. Lorna enjoyed going to deer camp and her favorite spot in the world, the family cottage near Gwinn on Mitchell Pond.
Lorna was very active in women's groups at First United Methodist Church and then Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was a life member of the DAVA and was also involved with the church league dart ball, Escanaba Family History Center, WELCA and the Drop-In Center.
Lorna is survived by three children, Jeff (Carole) Hiney, Vance (Brenda) Hiney and Judy (John) DeGrand; grandchildren, Travis and Amanda Hiney, Jerry (Rachel) Grenfell, Jessica Grenfell and Malary Hiney, J.J. (Matt) Messier, P.J. (Katie) DeGrand and Jake DeGrand and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Phil; Lorna was preceded in death by her brother, Richard "Dick" G. English who passed away tragically in an airplane pilot license testing while serving in the U.S. Marine Corp; two young brothers who passed away as infants; and special friends, Mary Starnes and Audrey King.
A private gathering will be arranged by the family to celebrate the life of Lorna.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of expressions of sympathy such as flowers or food, please remember Lorna in prayer or a memorial may be directed to OSF Bay de Noc Hospice.
A message of condolence may be directed to the Hiney family by visiting crawfordfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 12, 2020.