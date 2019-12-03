|
Lorne Eagle, lifelong resident of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, passed to the next life November
24, 2019, at Eastern U.P. Hospice House after a brief stay. Lorne was born on August 14, 1917
and was102 years old.
Lorne was born to David and Eliza Jane (House) Eagle, at their home called "The Eagle's Nest"
on 6 Mile Road. Lorne worked on the Family Farm and sawyered wood on Sugar Island.
During the Winters, he would drag the wood on a dray by a team of horses across the St. Mary's
River ice to his father's sawmill on the Family farm. He built his home on Riverside Drive with
the wood sawyered from his father's sawmill. He married Patricia G. Mills of Sault Ste. Marie,
Ontario Canada on March 27,1945. Lorne and Patricia had two sons Roger (Eden Prairie, MN)
and Rodney (Marquette, MI). Lorne is a retired member of 3 unions, i.e., Seafarer's, Tug and
Barge, and the Teamsters. During his work life Lorne worked on building the Rapids Power
House, Kincheloe Air Force Base, Poe Lock, the Mackinaw Bridge, and the now controversial
Straits of Mackinaw Oil Pipeline. He also worked on various dredging jobs on the St. Mary's
River, lake tows as far as New York and many truck driving jobs. He also held jobs in Bay
City, Ludington, and Cleveland.
After retirement Lorne and Patricia traveled the country, spending a few Winters in Florida.
Lorne loved working in his garden during the Summer. Lorne loved the Soo and his daily drives
down Riverside Drive, grabbing a burger at Clyde's Drive Inn, and watching the freighters go
up and down the St. Mary's River.
Lorne was preceded in death by his beloved wife Pat whom he was married to for 62 years, and
two daughters in law, Julie Eagle and Joanne Eagle. He is survived by his two sons, a daughter
in law, many relatives, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all
who knew him.
The funeral be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at the First United Presbyterian Church on
Bingham Avenue with Brenda Ransom officiating. Visitation will commence at 12 Noon and
Services at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Online condolences may be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 3, 2019