Louis Norman "Lou" MacDonald, age 83, of Barbeau, Michigan passed away Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Lou was born on July 4, 1936, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Norman and Dorothy (Litzner) MacDonald. He graduated from LaSalle High School in St. Ignace with the class of 1954. He was at that time invited by the Detroit Tigers to come to spring training to try out for the team, but later that year he enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country and qualify for the GI Bill. He continued his education at Michigan Tech - Sault Branch and earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in June of 1961. In 1963 Lou married Marla Jean MacMaster at the St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Lou served his country in the United States Army as a heavy equipment repairman, but spent most of his time playing baseball with the U.S. Army European baseball league in France. He was a member of the American Legion Post #3 and the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He enjoyed baseball his entire life and continued to play right into the Raber Senior Softball League. Lou was so much a family man, and enjoyed working around the house. He was an avid reader.
Lou worked for many years, and retired from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration retiring as a Regional Administrator, and member of the Senior Executive Service. He moved his family around the world in his career including opening an office on the Island of Guam, and the country of Kuwait as a US Representative to the Kuwaiti Government advising on their Highway System. He was also honored to serve 15 years as Chairman of the board of the Chippewa Co. Road Commission.
Lou is survived by his wife: Marla MacDonald; and his children: Jeffery Charles MacDonald and Louis J. (Jill Lounds) MacDonald of Barbeau, MI. He is also survived by his siblings: Gerald (Beverly) MacDonald of Virginia Beach, VA, Charles (Colleen) MacDonald of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Dorothy (Gerald) Fantini of South Branch, MI.
Lou was preceded in death by his father: Norman J. MacDonald; his mother: Dorothy M. MacDonald-Hillier; and a sister: Madeline Payment.
According to Lou's wishes no public services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Chippewa Co. Animal Control Shelter.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 21, 2020