Lucille Aurelia (Malloy) White, age 79, of Pickford, Michigan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family early Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital.
Lucille was born on May 15, 1940, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. On April 10, 1962, she married Daniel White, Jr. in Rudyard, Michigan. Lucille worked for 13 years as a cook at the Wesleyan Nursing Home in Seward, Alaska. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going to the casino. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Lucille is survived by her husband: Daniel White, Jr.; and her children: Kimberly (late – Scott) Montgomery of Mesa, AZ, Jodi (Troy) Thompson of Brimley, MI, Daniel White III of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Matthew (Sarah Shadnaw) White of Brimley, Michigan. She is the loving grandma of: Aaron, Mikaela, Lindsay, Dalton, Riley, Logan, Jordan, Brooklyn, Faith, Waylen, Chase, Wynter, Devin, and David; and great-grandmother of Serenity, Axel, and Ruger. Lucille is also survived by three brothers: Thomas, Bert, and John "Bobo" Malloy; a sister: Joan Crane; her best friend: Midge Sorenson of Arizona and Lucille and Dan's beloved, German Shepherd, "Nook."
Lucille was preceded in death by her father: Melvin James Malloy; and a daughter: Nancy Endresen.
Her family says, "Lucille will never be forgotten and she will be forever missed."
Cremation has taken place and per her request, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 14, 2019