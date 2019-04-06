|
|
Malcolm "Mac" John McIver, age 78, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home in Sumner, WA. Mac as born on April 27, 1940, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Malcolm and Louise (McClure) McIver.
Mac grew up in Brimley, MI where he graduated from Brimley High School in 1958. He then attended Western Michigan University where he played football, among other activities. Mac left college to join the Navy in 1961 where he found his love for aeronautics and flying.
After several years serving his country, and working at a ski resort, Mac took a job with the Boeing Co., before settling in with the Washington State Department of Transportation - Aviation Division. Mac and his family settled in Tacoma, WA. Mac was heavily involved in the aeronautics community and in 2000, was inducted into the Washington State Aviation Hall of Fame.
Mac is survived by his wife Randi (Thiel), Katherine "Kim" McIver Armstrong, daughter, Shannon McIver, son, Malcolm (Molly) McIver, niece Erin Armstrong, step daughter, Andrea Martin and step son, Emory Christenson, as well as several grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Mac touched are invited to the Olympic Flight Museum, 7637 Old Hwy 99 SE, Tumwater, WA from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 to celebrate Mac's birthday, his life and reminisce about the "Old Man."
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 6, 2019