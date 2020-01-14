|
|
Marcia Jean Malmborg, age 75, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on January 10, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Marcia was born on February 28, 1944, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Clayton and Berneta (Lawrence) Ellis. She graduated from Sault High School with the Class of 1962. On June 16, 1962, she married Robert Malmborg at the First United Presbyterian Church. Marcia was owner and bookkeeper at Ellis Construction, owner of the Robin's Nest, and worked a variety of other jobs, including Sherwin Williams, Plumbing Plus, and she also worked for her sister at Studebakers. Marcia enjoyed working in the yard and tending her flower gardens and her collection of yard ornaments. She also enjoyed knitting and traveling. She was a fan of NASCAR Racing and Jeff Gordon. She was often found sitting outside reading a book with her beloved Bichon Bailey sitting in a chair next to her and spending time with her cat Booboo.
Marcia is survived by Bob, her loving husband of 57 years. Children: Ronald (Michelle) Malmborg of Sault Ste. Marie, and Kellie (Troy) Popour of Sault Ste. Marie; grandchildren: Misty Sibbald, Ryan, Ashlyn and Dylan Malmborg; and great-grandchildren: Adelynn, Blake, and Ryler. She is also survived by a sister: Sherry (Patrick) McKee of Indiana; a niece: Melissa (Tim) Freel; a nephew: Brian (Heather) McKee; her aunt; Carol Bourque of Sault Ste. Marie, and special friend Linda (Rob) Scruton of Sault Ste. Marie.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter: Carrie Ann Malmborg.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Entombment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Memorials may be left to Chippewa County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com There will be a luncheon immediately following the services at the Christopher Columbus Hall on Sheridan Drive. The family would like to thank Riverside Medical Associates, Dr. Mackie & Ellie for taking care of our mom.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 14, 2020