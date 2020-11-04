Margaret Jane Pike, 68, of Newberry, passed away at her home on the evening of Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Born January 4, 1952, in Newberry, daughter of the late Cliff and Mary Lou (Rahilly) Fossitt, Margaret was a 1970 graduate of Newberry High School and 1974 graduate of Northern Michigan University, summa cum laude. After graduation she returned to Newberry and worked as the Luce County juvenile probation officer, working with troubled teens, some of whom she kept in touch with years later, a sign of the mark she made on their lives. She also helped open the KOA Campground in 1975 with her husband Robb.
In 1979 she and Robb moved to Sault Ste. Marie to begin a new family business, Abner's Restaurant, which they ran together for 25 years. As a working mother, she was very involved with her children and church, volunteering as the President of Sault High's Booster Club and teaching confirmation classes for ten years at St. Joseph's Parish. She could always be found at her children's many sporting events -- and she was always the loudest cheerleader.
Her heart for serving others was evident throughout her life, as her home was always open to anyone who needed a meal or place to stay for a week, a few months, or even years. She used her skills in social work to provide counsel and a listening ear to many of her employees and friends over the years, and anyone who knew her, loved her.
She and Robb returned to the Newberry area in 2003 and shortly thereafter Maggie (as she loved to be called later in life) got diagnosed with seemingly terminal cancer. Through exceptional medical care and caretaking by her husband, coupled with her devoted love of family and the Lord, she was a 13-year cancer survivor. She adored her community at Lakefield Baptist Church and never missed Monday night Bible study.
Whole brain radiation gradually resulted in many negative effects on her health, but she always had a positive outlook, kept her strong faith in the Lord, and was so happy and grateful to have Robb by her side at all times.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Robb of Newberry, whom she married August 9, 1969; brothers Cliff (Cathy) of Newberry, John (Carol) of Grand Rapids, and Steve (Peggy) of Newberry; sister Mary K. (Jerry) McGinn of Sault Ste. Marie; sons Rob (Amy) of Wilmette, IL, Gavin (Jolynne) of Monclova, OH; daughter Maryea (Tim Flaherty) of Springboro, OH and eight doting grandchildren, Kailynn, Garret, Carson, Griffin, Mallory, Leah, Meghan, and Luke.
Due to COVID-19, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Lakefield Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Smith officiating.
A public liturgical graveside service will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Forest Home Cemetery in Newberry. Social distancing and masks are required in accordance of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Memorials may be directed to the Lakefield Baptist Church, 24230 CR 98, McMillan, Michigan 49853 or to the Luce County Community Resource and Recreation Center, 103 West Helen Street, Newberry, Michigan 49868 in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.