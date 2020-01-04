|
Margaret Mary "Mickey" Vonderwerth, of Trout Lake, Michigan, entered Heaven
on January 1, 2020. She was 59 years old.
Mickey was born on March 18, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to Margaret (Marge)
Rose Jobin Vonderwerth and the late John (Jack) Vonderwerth. In 1973, she moved to
Trout Lake, Michigan. She was a very kind-hearted and generous person. She was also
very brave. She loved God and loved her family. She enjoyed getting dressed up for
events and loved music. Her favorite flowers were daisies, which represent "…a new
dawn."
Mickey was a 1978 graduate of Rudyard High School, where she was involved in
the chorus and drama club. She attended Oakland University in Rochester Hills,
Michigan for one year. She obtained her Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from North
Central Michigan College in Petoskey, Michigan several years later. Her one ambition in
life was to be an actress. She wanted to be a STAR!
Preceding Mickey in death were both her maternal and paternal grandparents,
Andrew and Margaret Jobin, (for whom she was named) and Frank and Grace
Vonderwerth. Her father, John (Jack) also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother, Marge Vonderwerth; her brothers, John
Vonderwerth, of Trout Lake, Michigan, and Mark (Renee) Vonderwerth of St. Ignace; her
sisters Mary Jo (Kevin) Eid, of Osseo, Wisconsin, and Ann-Marie (Dennis Downing)
Vonderwerth, of New Madison, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Brenda Dubois, of Afton,
Michigan; her nephew, Jack Vonderwerth of Orion Twp., Michigan; her niece, Elizabeth
(Kyle) O'Boyle, of St. Ignace, Michigan, and her great-niece, Charlee O'Boyle; and
Andrew and Thomas Pudenz, of New Madison, Ohio; numerous cousins from the
Detroit area and from California; and good friend Heather Bentley.
"Perhaps they are not STARS, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost
ones pour through and shine down upon us to let us know they are happy." -
Anonymous
A memorial service will be held in Trout Lake, MI in the spring. The family asks
that donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas
Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020