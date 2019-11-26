|
Margaret Ruth Wieneke, 100, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away peacefully November 16, 2019 at Orchard Creek Assisted Living in Traverse City.
She was born in Hillsdale, MI August 15, 1919, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Dow. After completing high school she attended business college in Ft. Wayne, IN then returned to Hillsdale to work as a secretary at Hillsdale College. In 1941, she resigned to accept a position with the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. where she was employed until the end of WWII. It was in Washington D.C. that she
met her future husband, Robert F. Wieneke of Sault Ste. Marie. They were married October 15, 1945
following his return from the war. After raising her family, Margaret rejoined the work force becoming
the secretary to the Superintendent of Sault Area Public Schools until she retired in 1984.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Gail Wieneke of Traverse City and two sons, Kurt (Patricia)Wieneke
of Sammamish, WA and Paul Wieneke of Half Moon Bay, CA; four grandchildren, Chris, Tyler, Nathan
and Ellen Wieneke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and four sisters; Marcella Knowles, Marilyn Cutshall,
Shirley Waterstraut, and Charlene Bailey.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Sault at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church or to Hospice of Michigan at 989
Spaulding Ave. SE, Ada, MI 49301-3701.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 20, 2019