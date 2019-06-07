The Sault News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Pingatore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E Pingatore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie E Pingatore Obituary
Marie Elvira Pingatore, age 90, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at Medilodge of Sault Ste. Marie.
Marie was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on August 28, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Edouard and Ruth (Hermanson) Fournier. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1946. On June 1, 1950, Marie married Eugene Pingatore, Sr. in Sault Ste. Marie. Marie worked as a clerk-cashier, telephone operator, and a homemaker. She also enjoyed volunteering at Alberta House. Marie enjoyed music, the arts, gardening, traveling, and spending time at the cabin. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing with her grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Pingatore, Sr. on October 10, 2010, father: Edouard C. Fournier; mother: Ruth M. (Hermanson) Fournier Sprinkett; siblings: Edward "Bucky", Merlin "Gee", and Raleigh; and brothers-in-law: Perry and Orlando Pingatore, and Ollie Kivinen.
Marie is survived by her children: Gene (Lori) Pingatore, Ed (Karin) Pingatore, Mark (Holly) Pingatore, Therese Pingatore, Jeanette Zerbst, and Frank (Noel) Pingatore; 13 grandchildren: Mike Pingatore, Lucas Zerbst, Allen Pingatore, Kate (Manny) Siemens, Jinelle (Matt) McKenney, Ashley Pingatore, Brian (Katie) Pingatore, Nathan (Regina) Pingatore, Kimberly (Nick) Pavloski, Amelia Pingatore, Francis Pingatore, Taylor Pingatore, and Joe Pingatore; and 8 great-grandchildren: Vincent, Camren, Gabriella, Johnny, Carter, Landon, Nolan, and Adeline. She is also survived by her siblings: Blanche Kivinen, Loretta (Nick) Madrid, and Marc (Linda) Fournier; sisters-in-law: Maddie Fournier, Carolyn Ayers, Sylvia (Pat) Wood, and Pat Fournier; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, June 10, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home starting at 11 a.m. that same day. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Alberta House or the Chippewa, Luce, Mackinac Community Action Agencies – Take Five Program. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now