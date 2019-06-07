Marie Elvira Pingatore, age 90, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at Medilodge of Sault Ste. Marie.

Marie was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on August 28, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Edouard and Ruth (Hermanson) Fournier. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1946. On June 1, 1950, Marie married Eugene Pingatore, Sr. in Sault Ste. Marie. Marie worked as a clerk-cashier, telephone operator, and a homemaker. She also enjoyed volunteering at Alberta House. Marie enjoyed music, the arts, gardening, traveling, and spending time at the cabin. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing with her grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Pingatore, Sr. on October 10, 2010, father: Edouard C. Fournier; mother: Ruth M. (Hermanson) Fournier Sprinkett; siblings: Edward "Bucky", Merlin "Gee", and Raleigh; and brothers-in-law: Perry and Orlando Pingatore, and Ollie Kivinen.

Marie is survived by her children: Gene (Lori) Pingatore, Ed (Karin) Pingatore, Mark (Holly) Pingatore, Therese Pingatore, Jeanette Zerbst, and Frank (Noel) Pingatore; 13 grandchildren: Mike Pingatore, Lucas Zerbst, Allen Pingatore, Kate (Manny) Siemens, Jinelle (Matt) McKenney, Ashley Pingatore, Brian (Katie) Pingatore, Nathan (Regina) Pingatore, Kimberly (Nick) Pavloski, Amelia Pingatore, Francis Pingatore, Taylor Pingatore, and Joe Pingatore; and 8 great-grandchildren: Vincent, Camren, Gabriella, Johnny, Carter, Landon, Nolan, and Adeline. She is also survived by her siblings: Blanche Kivinen, Loretta (Nick) Madrid, and Marc (Linda) Fournier; sisters-in-law: Maddie Fournier, Carolyn Ayers, Sylvia (Pat) Wood, and Pat Fournier; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, June 10, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home starting at 11 a.m. that same day. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Alberta House or the Chippewa, Luce, Mackinac Community Action Agencies – Take Five Program. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 7, 2019