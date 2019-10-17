|
|
Marie Thelma "Mac" King, age 88, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 At McKinley Manor in Sault Ste., Marie, Michigan.
Marie was born on November 5, 1930 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Fredrick Bonno and Josephine Shampine. Marie was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She loved playing Bingo and cards. She loved to dance. She was a great cook and a wonderful Aunt.
Marie is survived by two brothers: Clyde Bonno of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Adolph (Karen) Bonno of Brooksville, Florida; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her father: Fredrick Bonno; her mother: Josephine LaCoy, her first husband: Robert Lillibridge; her second husband: Clark King; two brothers: William Bonno and George Bonno; three sisters: Elvira McLeod, Barbara Bonno, and Leona Agnes Willis; and her special friend and sister-in-law: Arla Bonno.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 17, 2019