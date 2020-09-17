1/1
Marion Hessel Law
1930 - 2020
Marion Hessel Law, age 90, of Cedarville, Michigan, died September 14, 2020, in Sault Ste.
Marie, Michigan. She was born February 16, 1930 in Flint, Michigan, to George Francis and
Kathryn (Irvine) Gill.
Marion lived in Flint until the age of 16 when her family moved to Cedarville. She graduated
from Cedarville High School. She married Carl John "Johnny" Hessel and they raised three
children and owned and operated their excavating business for nearly 20 years.After an
accident at work left Johnny disabled, Marion worked for eleven years as an assistant in a local
doctor's office doing everything from answering the telephone to taking x-rays and drawing
blood. She married Jack Law in 1982 and theywere together until his death in 1997.
Since age 17, Marion has been active in the Hessel Presbyterian Church. She was also a
member of the Law-White VFW Auxiliary, Eastern Star, and the Les Cheneaux Historical Society.
She served on the Mackinac County Jury Board for 20 years and was the chairman for many of
those years.
Marion enjoyed quilting and was a member of quilting guilds in both Sault Ste. Marie and
Cedarville. She was a basket weaver for over 40 years and was honored by the American
Basket Association for her longtime membership. She also enjoyed the local Basket Guild. In
addition to quilting and basket weaving, Marion also enjoyed reading, ceramics, and sewing.
Marion is survived by two sons, John Edward (Denise) Hessel of Hessel, Michigan, and Carl
Francis (Jill) Hessel of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Kathryn (Bill) Mudloff of Cedarville;
grandchildren, Joshua John (Keri) Hessel, Angeline Mari (David) Dunn, Andrew Hessel,
Cassandra Hessel, Michael John (Zulfia) Hessel, William Arthur (Brandy) Mudloff, and Amanda
Kate Mudloff; and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Gladys (Rob)
Gavon of Pennsylvania; and one brother, James Richard "Jim" Gill of Cedarville.
Marion was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl John Hessel; her second husband,
Jack Homer Law; grandson, Gary Hessel; sister, Lillian (Richard) Jennings; and sister-in-law,
Katherine Gill.
Services will be held Friday, September 18, at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S M-129 in
Pickford, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by a funeral
service beginning at 11:00 AM.
Burial will be at Cedar Edgewood Cemetery in Cedarville.
Memorials may be left to Cedar Cove Activities Committee, PO Box 580, Cedarville, MI 49719.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R. Galer Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
R. Galer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. Galer Funeral Home

0 entries
