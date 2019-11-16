|
Marion Rachel Burtt, age 87, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital.
Marion was born on November 27, 1931, in Newberry, Michigan, the daughter of the late George and Florence (Blankenship) Burby. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1951. On February 26, 1955, she married Donald R. Burtt at the Brimley Baptist Church Parsonage. Marion was a wonderful quilt maker and she gave many quilts away through the years. She was an unofficial teacher, helping many learn the art of knitting, embroidery, and quilting. She enjoyed taking Mandy the dog for walks. She loved to read her Bible and other books. She would work crossword puzzles with an ink pen. You could often find Marion volunteering somewhere or counseling someone. She was a member of Community Baptist Church, where she had been involved with AWANA and teaching Sunday School. Marion loved her Lord.
Marion is survived by her husband: Donald Burtt; five children: Bridget Dominquez of Englewood, CO, Joey P. Burtt of Glendale, AZ, Pattie Burtt (Ken) of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Andy ""Anda"" (Kim) Burtt of Oronoco, MN, and Dennis ""Butch"" Burtt of Tempe, AZ; 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother: Chuck (Pat) Burby of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents and a son: Donny ""Bonz"" Burtt; a sister: Beatrice Stowe; and three brothers: Paul Burby, Howard Burby, and George Burby, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Witte officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Dollar Settlement Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 16, 2019