Marjorie Jean LeBlanc, 71, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Friday April 10,
2020 at Medilodge of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born February 13, 1949
in Detroit, Michigan. Marjorie's greatest joy was spending time with her children,
grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She was an avid bingo player and
enjoyed watching TV gameshows, most notably Wheel of Fortune. She also loved
long car rides with Walter just enjoying natures beauty. Marjorie is survived by the
love of her life and father to her children Walter LeBlanc; son Frank (Bonnie)
Bator, three daughters Tammy Cass, Rita LeBlanc, and Ann (Jason) Emplit. Also
surviving Marjorie are her sisters Clara Clark-McClemons, Deborah Carrick, and
Linda (Kurt) Duncan; grandchildren Garrett Cass, Nathan Cass, Delanie Cass, Lucy
Teeple, Miranda Teeple, Cindy Teeple, Seth Wilson, Kamara Bator, Hailie Bator,
Emma LeBlanc, Cole Emplit, and Gavin Emplit; great grandchildren Arlo LeBlanc,
Aurora Payment, and Brielle Libby. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents Odell
Clark and Rita Stanislawski, siblings Michael Battle, Patricia Battle, Charles Battle,
Carol Rotunda, and James Clark. Final resting place will be Mission Hill cemetery
in Bay Mills, Michigan. Online condolences may be left at
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 15, 2020