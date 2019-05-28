The Sault News Obituaries
|
Marjorie Lou Doyle

Marjorie Lou Doyle Obituary
Marjorie Lou Doyle, age 82, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Long Term Care Unit of War Memorial Hospital.
Marjorie was born on July 2, 1936, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the Late James and Vera (Adams) Stephenson of Sugar Island. They later moved to Sault Ste. Marie.
Marjorie is survived by her husband: John "JD" Doyle; one son: Ricky (Janet) Bennett; one daughter: Jill Ball; one granddaughter: Katie (James) Bouschor; and three great-grandsons: Damien, Raul, and Rick Bouschor. Marjorie is also survived by a sister-in-law: Sylvia Stephen and John's family.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Clayton and Truman Stephenson; and a son-in-law: Jerry Ball.
According to Marjorie's request, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral services held.
The family was assisted by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 28, 2019
