Marshall "Sod" Allen Bailey, age 76, of Drummond Island, Michigan, died July 26, 2019, in Flint, Michigan. He was born February 3, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, to Marshall Avery Bailey and Naomi Artimese (Landreville) Bailey.
Sod grew up on Drummond Island and started flying at age 15. He graduated with the DeTour High School Class of 1961 and then worked downstate at Fisher Body for a few years. He married Jeri Lee Stillabower and they had two children, Michael Allen and Darlene Frances. They returned to the Upper Peninsula and Sod worked as a lineman for Cloverland Electric for several years and then as a professional pilot until his retirement in 2012. He married the love of his life, Jeannine Bailey on August 19, 1979, and they enjoyed boating every summer to the North Channel, snowmobiling, and spending time with the children and grandchildren. After they both retired, they traveled to Alaska, Sod's life-long dream.
Sod was a member of the Drummond Island Lutheran Church, Drummond Island Sportsman's Club, AOPA Pilots Association, and the Drummond Island Lions Club.
He loved flying, duck and deer hunting, boating, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He raced in several I-500 Snowmobile Races.
Sod is survived by his children, Darlene Bailey of DeTour Village and Michael (Amy) Bailey of Drummond Island; grandchildren, Gary (Justine) Van Alstine, Josh (Kim) Van Alstine, Melissa (Kyle) Tominac, Michael Bailey, Jordan Bailey, and Matthew Tiefenbach; greatgrandchildren, Mackenzie, Marshall, Sawyer, Frances, Daisy, Gary III, and Lilly; sisters, Cornelia Miller of DeTour Village and Carol Yates of Drummond Island; and brother, James (Charlene) Bailey of Drummond Island.
Sod was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine Bailey; parents; brothers-in-law, Terry Miller and Roy Yates; and sister-in-law, Jolene Hine.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, August 2, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Drummond Island Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 2, at noon at the Drummond Island Lutheran Church.
Interment will be in Drummond Island Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor View Assisted Living, P.O. Box 124, DeTour Village, MI 49725 or Drummond Island Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 225, Drummond Island, MI 49726.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 31, 2019