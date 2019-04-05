|
Marvin D. Cruzan, age 91 of White Cloud, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. Marvin was born on October 12, 1927 in White Cloud to Ira and Ruth (Babcock) Cruzan and graduated from White Cloud High School in 1945.
Marv joined the United States Air Corps after graduation and later reenlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until honorable discharge in 1954. Marv met his wife, Muriel "Jackie" Munro while stationed in England and they were married on September 5, 1954 in White Cloud.
Upon return to White Cloud, Marv attended and graduated from Ferris State Institute in 1960 and quickly found a job at the Pickford Public Schools where he taught typing, shorthand, accounting, drivers training and served as librarian for his entire teaching career of 30 years until his retirement in 1990.
Marv was a member of the White Cloud United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, listening to big band Music, jazz and watching Lawrence Welk.
He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping in the Upper Peninsula and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
While living in Pickford, Marv was active in 4-H where he served as an advisor to the 4-H Teen Club and had been a chaperone for various overseas trips with 4-H. Marv was also an active member of the Sault Ste. Marie United Methodist Church where had served on the Pastor Parish Council and treasurer for several years.
Marv is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jackie of Newaygo; his children, Gayle (Pastor David) Sims of Lowell; Deborah (Steve) Larsen of Cedar Springs; Paul (Julie) Cruzan of Brownsburg, Indiana; his grandchildren and great grandchildren, David (Bekah) Sims and their children, Markéta Sims and Laughton Sims; Elizabeth Sims; Sarah (Aaron) Venturini and their children, Eleanor and Emmy Venturini; Olivia Larsen; Hunter Larsen; Allison Cruzan; Benjamin Cruzan; William Cruzan; Rose Cruzan; his sisters and brothers, Doris Peck of Colorado; Harvey (Carol) Cruzan of North Carolina; Marvel Pamroze of Georgia; many nieces and nephews. Marv was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Shick; his brothers, Marian Cruzan; Don Cruzan and Irvin Cruzan.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapel, 1109 Court Street White Cloud MI 49349 and from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the White Cloud United Methodist Church 1125 Newell Street White Cloud MI 49349. Funeral services with military honors will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the White Cloud United Methodist Church. Interment at White Cloud Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill Camp Scholarship Fund for White Cloud United Methodist Youth or Pregnancy Resource Center in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapel. www.crandellfh.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 5, 2019