Mary Ellen Marks, 89, died peacefully in Stuart, Florida, on Monday, April 6, after a brave battle with
Parkinson's disease. She was born in DeTour Village, Michigan, to the late Edward and Ruth Johnston.
She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, the Menard girls - Debra and Charly Murray of Sault, Canada, Wendy and Michael James of Burbank, California, and Jennifer and Peter Jesperson of North Hollywood, California; her partner for the past 15 years Robert Belvin of Stuart; three grandchildren, Stephanie Murray of Sault, Canada, Heather Murray of Venice, California and Autry Jesperson of North Hollywood California; and two great grandchildren, Carly Murray and Jamie Murray of Toronto. She is also survived by three of her four sisters, Grace Orders of Grand Rapids, Alyce Reinhard of Conway, Arkansas and Ruth Pike of Sault Ste. Marie, her sister-in-law, Patricia Eby of the Sault, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George Marks in 1997 and her older sister Barbara Michaels in 2007.
Before moving to Florida fulltime, Mary Ellen resided in Sault Ste. Marie and Sugar Island. She worked as
secretary to the President of Lake Superior State University. Mary Ellen was an avid Laker hockey fan
and loved watching college basketball and football. She was thrilled to be able to attend the 2014 Rose
Bowl game when Michigan State defeated Stanford. She loved hockey, golf and tennis – a self-described
sports nut. She also loved music, theater, travel, donating her time to worthy causes, cooking and
entertaining. She was a volunteer for Building Bridges to Youth in Stuart, and enjoyed helping the
children, who called her "Miss Mary." She was a longtime supporter of the Sault Presbyterian Church,
and was very engaged in the rebuilding project following the fire there. She was an active member of
Stuart's Peace Presbyterian Church, chairing the Scholarship Committee for many years. She joined
church members, traveling to New Orleans many times following Hurricane Katrina to help rebuild some
of the poorest sections of the devastated city. She also was active in the Stuart P.E.O. chapter, serving as
vice president.
The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Hockey Program at Lake Superior State
University. A memorial service will be held in the Sault this summer. If you wish to contact the family,
you can do so at [email protected].
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 10, 2020