Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Mary Edwards
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
16 North 16 th Street
Wilmington, NC
Mary Helen (Bisson) Edwards


1931 - 2019
Mary Helen (Bisson) Edwards Obituary
Mary Helen (Bisson) Edwards, 87, died October 21, 2019 in Wilmington, NC.
She was born December 25, 1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, daughter of
Ellsworth Bisson and Helen Bliss Bisson.
She married James T. Edwards on January 17, 1951. They had four children,
James Jr., Janice, David, and Mary Susan, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-
grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Paul's
Episcopal Church, 16 North 16 th Street, Wilmington, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414
Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 30, 2019
