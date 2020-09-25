Mary Kay Snider, 76, of Sugar Island, MI passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 at her home. She was born May 15, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to John and Catherine (McFarland) Beadle. Mary loved playing golf, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. Mary Kay was a cheerleader in high school and graduated from Stephens College for Women in Columbia, MO and Michigan State University. She was a graduate of Ferris State College as a Certified Optician. She worked for several years as an optician/office manager for D.O.C. in Grand Rapids, MI. After moving to the Soo she worked for Sault Vision Clinic and Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians as an optician for STHC. Mary Kay also taught Catechism classes and was a past member of St. Mary's Pro Cathedral Altar Society. She served as a Trustee on the Sugar Island Township Board of Directors and was a Teacher/Director at Bay Mills Community Child Care Center. Miss Mary was especially fond of children and her time during the Holidays portraying her roll as Mrs. Clause. Mary also loved playing golf, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her husband of 43 years George H. Snider; brother, Robert Beadle of Lanse, MI; sister, Carol (Oscar) Joseph of Ocala, FL; daughters, Jodi Lyn Tippett of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Cynthia (Mark) North of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; sons, D. Dale (Chris) Poppenfuse of Yuma, AZ, and Brian James Snider of Union City, CA; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine (McFarland) Beadle; brother, John Mark Beadle; sister in law, JoAnne Beadle, and granddaughter Jessica Lyn North. Visitation will be Sunday September 27, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services, 113 Maple St, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. Funeral Services will be Monday September 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services with Father Dominic Yamoah officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com