Mary Theresa Bridge
1946 - 2020
Mary Theresa Bridge, 74, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 16, 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Mary was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She enjoyed reading, puzzling, and sudoku. Mary is survived by her son, William Michael Bridge; sons in law, Rick Riley, Jerry Casey; daughters, Betty Riley (nee Bridge), Stephanie Casey (nee Bridge); sister, Marjie Pilcher (nee McClellan); brothers, James McClellan, Joseph Irvine, Bill Irvine, and Harry Irvine; grandchildren, Duncan and John Doran, Alexander and Dillon Davies, Andrew Riley, Nicholas Riley, Susan Riley, Jacol Casey, and Toni Casey. Mary is predeceased by her parents, James McClellan and Betty Irvine; and brothers, Ronald McClellan, and Joseph Paul McClellan. A memorial funeral mass will be Friday October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with Father Dominic Yamoah officiating. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Sault News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
