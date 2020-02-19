|
|
Matilda "Tilly" Mae Horton, maiden name Kott, passed away on Wednesday, February
12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in her daughters' home in Anchorage, Alaska.
Tilly was born March 8, 1925 in Goetzville, MI, but lived most of her life in Shelby Township, MI. She was a well-loved, fun, sassy and classy woman. She enjoyed singing in the Saint Lawrence Church choir, playing bingo and dancing polka. She was a funloving woman who brought life to any party and stole the hearts of those around her. She was known for her practical jokes and not taking life too seriously. Tilly could start a conversation with anybody she came into contact with. She had a flair for fashion and always looked her best when leaving the house. Tilly was known for her homemade bread that could make you swoon.
She also enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers play, the Price is Right and the Young and
the Restless. Tilly was a compassionate soul with a great love for animals. She could
often be found feeding squirrels, birds, cats, you name it, so much so, that they followed
her around like Snow White. Don't let her gentleness fool you though; for a time she
was involved in Shelby Township politics earning the nickname "Tiger Horton." Her
passion for politics never waned; in fact she stayed up until four am at the youthful age
of 91 to hear the presidential pronouncement for Trump!
Tilly is survived by her children and their spouses, Ronald and Judy Horton, Richard
Grabowski, Cynthia (Horton) Kott, Charles Horton, Christopher and Theresa Horton.
She is also survived by her daughter in-law, Sharon (Moore) Grabowski; 18
grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and her many loved
extended family members and close friends.
Tilly was preceded in death by her father, Peter Kott; mother, Anna Kott; first husband,
Chet Grabowski; second husband, Ronald Horton; son, Rod Grabowski; stepson, Rick
Horton; and daughter, Kathleen (Horton) Stewart.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M at St.
Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Goetzville, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow
at 10:00 A.M.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 19, 2020