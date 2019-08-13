Home

ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
1938 - 2019
Maureen Hallesy Obituary
Maureen Hallesy was greeted by her loved ones in heaven on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1938.
She loved being outdoors on Brimley Bay, traveling, and being the lunch lady at Washington school for many years. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Iris McCarron; Ralph and Mae Wilson who raised her; her husband, Dennis Hallesy; and her granddaughter, Corey Ann Hallesy.
?Maureen is survived by her five children: Gordon (Daniela) Hallesy, Mary Locke, Loretta Hallesy, Kevin (Barb) Hallesy and Thomas Hallesy; grandchildren Alicia, Jaden, Jason, Joni, Julie, Naomi, Quinn, Sara, Jona, Gabriel, Erin, Tara and Sydney; and many more great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins that she cherished.?
Maureen's memorial service will be at the Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the services beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers Maureen wanted donations to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter where she got her best friend Moses. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 13, 2019
