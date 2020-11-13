1/1
Melodi Ann "Mel" Dulyea
1958 - 2020
Melodi Ann "Mel" Dulyea, age 62, of Athens, MI passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie on January 22, 1958, the daughter of Anthony C. and Carol A. (Hansen) Cushman. Mel graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School in 1976 and received her Masters in Education from Western Michigan University. A true servant of others, Mel served the Athens school district and community for nearly 25 years and was recognized as the District Teacher of the Year in 2019. Her service included but was not limited to: S.A.D.D. advisor and Trunk-or-Treat coordinator.

Mel married the "Love of Her Life" William J. "Bill" Dulyea in Mason, MI on October 24, 1987. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Kari (Nick) Freye of Muskegon, Chris (Jaime) St. Arnauld of Sault Ste. Marie, Tiffany (Michael) Pignataro, Michelle (Matt) Dulyea-Schlies, and Jordanne (Josh) Jacobus, all of Battle Creek; eleven grandchildren, Stephanie, Hunter, Blake, Sam, Zak, Adeline, Grayson, Lucas, Lucy, Natalie, and Lennon; her great-granddaughter, Payton; brothers, Tony (Laura) Cushman and Perry (Pong) Cushman; her sister-in-law, Vonda Cushman; her loving great-aunt, Marion Hansen; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Cushman.

The "Best Grandma", family was everything to Mel and she truly enjoyed every moment she could spend with her children & grandchildren. Mel also enjoyed all types of crafting, which also normally included her family in one way or another as well.

Mel spent the last few weeks exactly the way she wanted. With the TV stuck on True Crimes, crafting with her daughters, cuddling her grandbabies, and daily 3 a.m. coffee time. As Mel would put it, it was the best 5 days of her life, but she wishes she had 9,550,000 more.

A private family service was held Friday, November 6th The service was recorded and may be viewed by visitinghttps://vimeo.com/event/429611/2b1cb229e2. After the Covid Pandemic, the family hopes to hold another celebration of Mel's life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Athens Area Schools. Arrangements By Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.

Published in The Sault News on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
November 3, 2020
She was the best teacher and person she helped my daughter that had learning disabilities excel will always be grateful for her help and kindness she will be greatly missed
Dorothy Shroll
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
Mel was one of the most generous, kind, loving people I have ever known. It was such a privilege to have know her. I will miss you much, friend.
Pam Waldron
Coworker
November 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Melodi's passing. Blessings to you all.
Ed and Carol Sybesma
Coworker
November 6, 2020
Melodi was wonderful to work with when it came to my kids. Samuel and Amber had great relationships with Mrs. Dulyea! They were greatly impacted by her kind spirit, her eagerness to help and her listening skills. They will forever cherish their memories of Melodi! May God embrace her and lift your spirits with the knowledge that she is no longer in pain! Melodi is an angel that will forever watch over all she has touched with her kind spirit!
Sharon Klein
Coworker
November 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of Melodi's dear family. Our hearts are broken over your immense loss. She was a precious soul that brought joy to so many especially with her trunk or treat events. Love sent your way. Rocky and Dar
November 5, 2020
So sorry to learn of the passing of your Mom. She was a special lady. A friend to staff and students. Someone who will be hard to replace but who leaves good memories for all who knew here. Cle Bauer
Clela Bauer
Teacher
November 4, 2020
Tiffany,
So sorry to hear about your mom. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers!
Kim/Garrett Lawrence
Friend
