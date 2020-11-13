Melodi Ann "Mel" Dulyea, age 62, of Athens, MI passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie on January 22, 1958, the daughter of Anthony C. and Carol A. (Hansen) Cushman. Mel graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School in 1976 and received her Masters in Education from Western Michigan University. A true servant of others, Mel served the Athens school district and community for nearly 25 years and was recognized as the District Teacher of the Year in 2019. Her service included but was not limited to: S.A.D.D. advisor and Trunk-or-Treat coordinator.
Mel married the "Love of Her Life" William J. "Bill" Dulyea in Mason, MI on October 24, 1987. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Kari (Nick) Freye of Muskegon, Chris (Jaime) St. Arnauld of Sault Ste. Marie, Tiffany (Michael) Pignataro, Michelle (Matt) Dulyea-Schlies, and Jordanne (Josh) Jacobus, all of Battle Creek; eleven grandchildren, Stephanie, Hunter, Blake, Sam, Zak, Adeline, Grayson, Lucas, Lucy, Natalie, and Lennon; her great-granddaughter, Payton; brothers, Tony (Laura) Cushman and Perry (Pong) Cushman; her sister-in-law, Vonda Cushman; her loving great-aunt, Marion Hansen; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Cushman.
The "Best Grandma", family was everything to Mel and she truly enjoyed every moment she could spend with her children & grandchildren. Mel also enjoyed all types of crafting, which also normally included her family in one way or another as well.
Mel spent the last few weeks exactly the way she wanted. With the TV stuck on True Crimes, crafting with her daughters, cuddling her grandbabies, and daily 3 a.m. coffee time. As Mel would put it, it was the best 5 days of her life, but she wishes she had 9,550,000 more.
A private family service was held Friday, November 6th The service was recorded and may be viewed by visitinghttps://vimeo.com/event/429611/2b1cb229e2.
After the Covid Pandemic, the family hopes to hold another celebration of Mel's life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Athens Area Schools. Arrangements By Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.