Melodi was wonderful to work with when it came to my kids. Samuel and Amber had great relationships with Mrs. Dulyea! They were greatly impacted by her kind spirit, her eagerness to help and her listening skills. They will forever cherish their memories of Melodi! May God embrace her and lift your spirits with the knowledge that she is no longer in pain! Melodi is an angel that will forever watch over all she has touched with her kind spirit!

Sharon Klein

Coworker