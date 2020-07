Melva Marlene Payment (nee LaPoint), 83, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed awaypeacefully at home surrounded by family on July 14, 2020. Melva was born onDrummond Island, MI April 14, 1937. She was a member of the Sault Tribe ofChippewa Indians. Melva worked at Lake Superior State University for 25 years inboth the food service department and custodial services. Melva was a witty womanfull of spunk, laughter, and jokes. Her greatest joys were spending time with familyand playing bingo. She touched the lives of so many people and will be greatlymissed. Melva is survived by her son, Donald (Linda) Payment of South Carolina;five daughters, Carol Benner of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Sharon (Mark) Porcaro ofSault Ste. Marie, MI, Marlene (Mike) Porcaro of Sault Ste. Marie, Michelle Nalettof Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Evelyn (Bryan) Buffton of Alabama; daughter in law,Janet (Larry) Payment of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and special granddaughter, Kelly(Casey) Kleman of Wisconsin, whom she and Pogie raised; as well as fifteen othergrandchildren, Bryan and Katelyn Payment, Kimberly (Steve) Criswell, Jason andAshley Payment, Christopher (Tiffany) Craig, Caleb Porcaro, Douglas (Kayla)Norton, Christin Hatch, Derek and Darren Bouschor, Darcy (Tim) Wright, Scottyand Heather Nalett; 27 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and twosisters in law Marilyn (Richard) Henry of Brighton and Maxine (Melvin) Rautanenof Mount Pleasant. Melva is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Urban"Pogie" Payment; son, Larry Payment; brother, Melvin Rautanen; sister, MarcyCapriciosso. Visitation will be Monday July 20, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:45amat Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services. Mass of Christian Burial will beMonday July 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with FatherDominic A. Yamoah officiating. Final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery.Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com