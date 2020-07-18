1/1
Melva Marlene (Lapoint) Payment
1937 - 2020
Melva Marlene Payment (nee LaPoint), 83, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away
peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 14, 2020. Melva was born on
Drummond Island, MI April 14, 1937. She was a member of the Sault Tribe of
Chippewa Indians. Melva worked at Lake Superior State University for 25 years in
both the food service department and custodial services. Melva was a witty woman
full of spunk, laughter, and jokes. Her greatest joys were spending time with family
and playing bingo. She touched the lives of so many people and will be greatly
missed. Melva is survived by her son, Donald (Linda) Payment of South Carolina;
five daughters, Carol Benner of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Sharon (Mark) Porcaro of
Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Marlene (Mike) Porcaro of Sault Ste. Marie, Michelle Nalett
of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Evelyn (Bryan) Buffton of Alabama; daughter in law,
Janet (Larry) Payment of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and special granddaughter, Kelly
(Casey) Kleman of Wisconsin, whom she and Pogie raised; as well as fifteen other
grandchildren, Bryan and Katelyn Payment, Kimberly (Steve) Criswell, Jason and
Ashley Payment, Christopher (Tiffany) Craig, Caleb Porcaro, Douglas (Kayla)
Norton, Christin Hatch, Derek and Darren Bouschor, Darcy (Tim) Wright, Scotty
and Heather Nalett; 27 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and two
sisters in law Marilyn (Richard) Henry of Brighton and Maxine (Melvin) Rautanen
of Mount Pleasant. Melva is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Urban
"Pogie" Payment; son, Larry Payment; brother, Melvin Rautanen; sister, Marcy
Capriciosso. Visitation will be Monday July 20, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:45am
at Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be
Monday July 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with Father
Dominic A. Yamoah officiating. Final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com

Published in The Sault News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
We love and miss you, Aunt Melva. Love, David, Sam, Olesia, Audrey, and Callie
David Capriccioso
Family
July 17, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rick Rautanen
