Merlyn Thomas "Squeek" Spencer
1933 - 2020
Merlyn Thomas Spencer "Squeek" 87, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 2, at home in Trout Lake following a lingering illness. He was born March 24, 1933 in Trout Lake to Thomas and Grace (McMillan) Spencer. He was schooled in Trout Lake, and worked for the US Forest Service for 16 years. He also worked for the railroad at a young age. He married Betty Welty in Trout Lake in 1952 and she survives. He was well known in the Trout Lake area as Sqeek and loved by those who knew him.

He is survived besides his wife, 5 sons and 1 daughter, David of Kinross; Roger of Waunakee, Wisc.; Jim and Cindy of Trout Lake; Bruce and Theresa of Trout Lake; Robert of Oregon, Wisc. and Mary Spencer of Trout Lake, and 1 grandchild.

He was preceded in death by siblings, John, Leona and Lyla and his parents,also a son Mike and a daughter Barbara.

Graveside services will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Trout Lake on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Krentz officiating.

Dodson Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family.

Published in The Sault News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dodson Funeral Home
240 Mccann St
Saint Ignace, MI 49781
(906) 643-7711
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Melanie Jacobson
June 4, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Melanie Jacobson
