Michael "Savage" Anthony St.Onge, age 59, whom resided on Sugar Island, Michigan

with great sadness, passed away from health complications in Saginaw on Thursday,

September 10th, 2020.



He was born May 16, 1961 in Greenville, Michigan to Richard and Rose St.Onge.



He is left to mourn by his mother Rose, two brothers; Richard (Michelle) and Bryan

(Cheri) St.Onge, four children; Michael, James, Nathan, and Taylor, seven grandchildren;

Serenity, Kiley, Brantley, Juniper, Jaxon, Payton, Olivia, his aunt Evann(Terri) Tobian and many

nieces and nephews, also the mother of his children Sandy St.Onge and his best friend Billy

Umlor, Bucky and Mike Cook, Donny Menard and many other close friends and family.



He is preceded in death by his beloved father; Richard, his brother Mark, and

grandparents, William and Eva DeVerneay.



Mike was a veteran of the Navy, a truck driver for many years and since retired, he was

a mechanic. He loved riding his Harley and working on vehicles. Mike wanted us to celebrate

his life the way that he lived, to the fullest. He loved his children, grandkids, and friends with all

of his heart. He will forever be missed by friends and family.



A Celebration of Life will be held on October 17th, 2020 at the Sugar Island Community

Center at 1:00 P.M. Any condolences and donations in lieu of the family can please be sent to

2560 S. Harbor Heights, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.

