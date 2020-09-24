1/1
Michael Anthony "Savage" St. Onge
1961 - 2020
Michael "Savage" Anthony St.Onge, age 59, whom resided on Sugar Island, Michigan
with great sadness, passed away from health complications in Saginaw on Thursday,
September 10th, 2020.

He was born May 16, 1961 in Greenville, Michigan to Richard and Rose St.Onge.

He is left to mourn by his mother Rose, two brothers; Richard (Michelle) and Bryan
(Cheri) St.Onge, four children; Michael, James, Nathan, and Taylor, seven grandchildren;
Serenity, Kiley, Brantley, Juniper, Jaxon, Payton, Olivia, his aunt Evann(Terri) Tobian and many
nieces and nephews, also the mother of his children Sandy St.Onge and his best friend Billy
Umlor, Bucky and Mike Cook, Donny Menard and many other close friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his beloved father; Richard, his brother Mark, and
grandparents, William and Eva DeVerneay.

Mike was a veteran of the Navy, a truck driver for many years and since retired, he was
a mechanic. He loved riding his Harley and working on vehicles. Mike wanted us to celebrate
his life the way that he lived, to the fullest. He loved his children, grandkids, and friends with all
of his heart. He will forever be missed by friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 17th, 2020 at the Sugar Island Community
Center at 1:00 P.M. Any condolences and donations in lieu of the family can please be sent to
2560 S. Harbor Heights, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sugar Island Community Center
September 23, 2020
To the family of Michael, I would like send my deepest condolences to you all. Mike was a great man, with a greater heart! He will now be looking over your shoulders, and help guide you all. A Wonderful man gone way too soon!
Susan Farrish
Significant Other
