Micheal D. Bumstead, age 20, of Gladstone, passed away on July 29, 2020.
Micheal was born February 18, 2000 in Sault Ste. Marie, son of Darren and June (Tackman) Bumstead. They resided as a family in Sault Ste. Marie before moving to Gladstone where they called home for the past fourteen years. Micheal loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his friends. Micheal was a kind, gentle soul who was a friend to anyone who needed one. He touched so many people's lives, and he truly will be deeply missed by so many.
Micheal is survived by his parents, Darren and June (Tackman) Bumstead, brothers Adam (Michelle) VanRemortel and Marshall Bumstead, sister Chelse (Jonathan) Pepin, niece Autumn VanRemortel, maternal grandfather David Tackman, paternal grandparents Charlie and Janet Bumstead, uncles Bruce Tackman and John Bumstead, aunts Susan Bumstead and Barbara (John) Jorgensen, as well as several cousins. Micheal is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Linda (Waeghe) Tackman.
Private services honoring Micheal will be held at the convenience of the family. The Bumstead family is being assisted by the Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County.