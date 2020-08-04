1/1
Michael D. Bumstead
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Micheal D. Bumstead, age 20, of Gladstone, passed away on July 29, 2020.

Micheal was born February 18, 2000 in Sault Ste. Marie, son of Darren and June (Tackman) Bumstead. They resided as a family in Sault Ste. Marie before moving to Gladstone where they called home for the past fourteen years. Micheal loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his friends. Micheal was a kind, gentle soul who was a friend to anyone who needed one. He touched so many people's lives, and he truly will be deeply missed by so many.

Micheal is survived by his parents, Darren and June (Tackman) Bumstead, brothers Adam (Michelle) VanRemortel and Marshall Bumstead, sister Chelse (Jonathan) Pepin, niece Autumn VanRemortel, maternal grandfather David Tackman, paternal grandparents Charlie and Janet Bumstead, uncles Bruce Tackman and John Bumstead, aunts Susan Bumstead and Barbara (John) Jorgensen, as well as several cousins. Micheal is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Linda (Waeghe) Tackman.

Private services honoring Micheal will be held at the convenience of the family. The Bumstead family is being assisted by the Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County. To leave the family a message of condolences, please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skradski Funeral Home
706 Wisconsin Ave
Gladstone, MI 49837
(906) 428-3220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skradski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved