Michael Julian Ordiway, age 4, left the world suddenly on May 2, 2019. He was playing in the backyard and passed away having fun.
He was born on August 2, 2014 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Benjamin and Teresa Ordiway. He sprinted through life, climbed high in the hearts of his family and friends along the way, and danced because everyone was watching.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: his best friend and sister Claire, so much family, all of his friends, and nearly five years of beautiful memories as keepsakes.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, NC. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC - with visitation prior from 12:30-1 p.m. Following the Service, a celebration of Michael's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Villages at the Carolina Amenity Center, 295 Avenue of the Carolinas, Whispering Pines, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michaels name may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 7, 2019