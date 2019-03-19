Home

Services
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
View Map
Mildred Ellen (Gustafson) Fountain


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Ellen (Gustafson) Fountain Obituary
Mildred Ellen (Gustafson) Fountain, age 81, of Cedarville, Michigan, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Cedarville. She was born September 16, 1937, in Hessel, Michigan, to August Leonard and Ellen Mae (Lindberg) Gustafson.
Mildred "Milly" grew up in Hessel and graduated from Cedarville High School. She married Robert Wayne Fountain on August 11, 1956, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was co-owner and bookkeeper for Fountain's Transfer, a mail and freight delivery service. While raising their children, they made their home in Pickford, Michigan. During the 1970's, she attended Lake Superior State College and earned a Bachelor Degree in Education. In the early 1980's, she and Bob moved to Hill Island in Cedarville. They spent their summers there and their winters in Florida for over 30 years.
Mildred was active in her church where she served as an elder. She loved time she spent with her family and her church family, and enjoyed her work with her husband in their business. Mildred was also an avid reader and loved to do crossword puzzles.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Robert Fountain; children, Steven (Kathy) Fountain of Cedarville, Mark (Pam) Fountain of Saginaw, Michigan, JoAnne (Jim) Brown of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Randy Fountain of Cedarville; grandchildren, Jamie (Todd) Fountain-Moran, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Fountain, Jordan (Erin) Fountain, Justin (Cheyanne) Fountain, Jeremy (Dawn) Chartrand, Jessica (Neal) Chartrand-Clunie, Jacie (Jeff) Fountain-Stocking, Jason (Rachel) Fountain, Martha June Brown-Bassett, Jim Bob Brown, and Jeremy Brown; great grandchildren, Josh, Anthony, Tristan, and Aydin Chartrand, Calvin Clark, Alaina and Maddie Clunie, Grace, Aubrey, and Jack Moran, Everly and Milly Fountain, Lakelyn and Hudson Fountain, Lucille Fountain, and Faolon and Niamh Fountain; and sister-in-law, Bunny Gustafson.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Gustafson) and Raymond Cruickshank; and brother, Richard Gustafson.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 19, at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by the funeral service beginning at noon.
Interment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan, at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 19, 2019
