On September 17, 1921, Mildred Isabel Woodhall was born and placed in the arms of her loving parents, Dewey and Eva Woodhall of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Mildred in the years to come became known to all as Isabel, and to some, fondly referred to as Izzy Baby.
Isabel was blessed with many siblings. Sadly, the following had all preceded her in death. Donald (Sophie) Woodhall, Angus (Verna) Woodhall, Benjamin (Dorothy) Woodhall, Jack (Bess) Woodhall, Millard (Della) Woodhall, and Pat Woodhall (Merle) Hamm. Isabel has one surviving sister, Mary, fondly known as Tiny Woodhall (Elmer) Sterns.
Isabel was the proud Mother of eight children. Three of those children sadly preceded Isabel in death. Those children were, Richard Blalock, Patricia Blalock (Wayne) Wells, and Darla Blalock (James) Fitzgerald. Isabel's surviving children are Ronald (Pat) Blalock, Randy (Kathy) Blalock, Donna Blalock (Anthony) Dalimonte, Cathy Brown (Howard) Zahorik, and Rhonda Brown.
Isabel contributed to this world, 17 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
Isabel's life was the love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought her more happiness than to see what her life had brought to this world. To watch them grow, witness what they accomplished, and see them happy. Isabel was a proud member of the Woman's Cribbage League for 30 years. Her Thursday night out was always a happy time for her.
Isabel was one of the most doting women that ever lived. It was her mission to feed everyone. It didn't matter if you were hungry or not, you would eat before you left her kitchen. She had a heart the size of a mountain and a warmth that was felt by all.
On June 14, 2020, the Good Lord returned Isabel to the loving arms of her parents, children, and all who preceded her, that we're fortunate enough, to know this beautiful woman.
Until our day comes, we will take comfort in the fact that she is in the presence of our Lord, surrounded by family and friends. The greatest comfort lies, knowing the fact, that there is no doubt, she will be waiting for us with open loving arms.
In lieu of flowers, it would be very much appreciated if a donation could be made in Isabel's name to our local Hospice for their love and care.
A service in celebration of Isabel's life will be planned in the coming weeks. Condolences may be left online atwww.csmulder.com
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 23, 2020.