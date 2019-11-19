|
Mildred May Gregg (Shannon), 78, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Friday November 15,
2019 at her home. She was born March 14, 1941 on Sugar Island, Michigan. Mildred enjoyed
making porcupine boxes, crocheting, sewing and knitting, beading, and painting. Mildred is
survived by her son Gary D. Gregg, two daughters Joni M. Gregg, and Kathy L. (Al) Belleau.
She is also survived by her brother Merlin Shannon, sisters in law Carol Shannon and Barb
Shannon and in laws Laurie and Bruce Brown. Mildred's surviving grandchildren are Daneè
(Matt) Bergstrom, Nicole (Michelle) Ross of California, RJ Ross, Samantha Pender of
Pennsylvania, RiverSong Gregg, Orrionn Belleau, and Conika Belleau; great grandchildren
Trysten Hyder, Adrianna Hyder, Evan Hyder, Jacob Bergstrom, Natalie Bergstrom, Jorgiamay
Bergstrom, Ivan Bergstrom, Ada Ross, Cole Ross, Tehya Virta, and Xanavie Belleau. Mildred
is predeceased by her husband Gary L. Gregg, parents Charles and Jenny Shannon, brothers
Frank, Dave, Donald, and Russell, sisters Theresa Willis, Beatrice Lee, Helen McCoy, Margaret
(Chamag) Benoit, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday November 19,
2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church. Mass of Christian
Burial will be Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11:00am at St Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic
Church with concelebrants Father Sebastian Kavumkal and Brother John Hascall. Clark Bailey
Newhouse Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 19, 2019