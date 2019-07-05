Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Swart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Swart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Swart Obituary
Mildred Swart, age 88, passed away on June 18, 2019.? Beloved wife of the late Arza "Abe" Swart for 62 years. Loving mother of Michaela "Mickey" and Molly (David Smyk). Adored grandmother of Megan (Chris) Byrnes, Colin (Joy) Wilson, Mack Wilson, Mallory (Jack Byrne) Smyk, and Cameron Smyk. Cherished great-grandmother of Christopher, Michael, and Elizabeth Byrnes, and Vercile and Isla Wilson. Also survived by sister-in-law JoAnn Armstrong and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by parents Mildred and Clifford Armstrong, sister Patricia LaPointe, brother-in-law James LaPointe, and brother Robert Armstrong. Private services will be held. Memorials appreciated to St. Anne's Mead (Southfield, MI), St. James Episcopal Church (Birmingham, MI), or St. James Episcopal Church (Sault Ste. Marie, MI).
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now