|
|
Miriam Johnson, age 89, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on December 10, 2019.
She was born on June 10, 1930, in Sault Ste. Marie to Eino Kauppi and Aino Niemi.
Miriam's father was a sailor on the Great Lakes and she grew up on Sugar Island. After
her mother died, Miriam moved to Rudyard to live with her Grandma Selma (Virtanen)
and Grandpa David Niemi. She learned English by attending Rudyard schools at age 7
and got her driver's license at the age of 13. While attending Rudyard High, she met her
high school sweetheart, and future husband, Melvin Victor Johnson. Following
graduation, Miriam worked at War Memorial Hospital. She and Mel were wed on
September 30, 1950 in El Paso, Texas while Mel was stationed there in the United
States Air Force before being deployed to Korea. After he returned from the service,
Miriam and Mel made their first home in Sault Ste. Marie and started their family. In
1961, they moved to Rudyard and Mel started Rudyard Collision Body Shop.
Miriam was the ultimate hostess and loved having company. She enjoyed baking
Finnish coffee breads, cinnamon rolls, donuts, cookies, and more for all types of
gathering, bake sales, and bazaars. She was very involved in the St. James Lutheran
Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church and active in the Rudyard VFW Post Auxiliary.
She was a Rudyard Relay for Life worker and supporter and member of Homemakers
from Rudyard.
She was a great mother, a friend to all, and a comforting listening ear to many.
Miriam is survived by her son, Wendell (Donna) Johnson of Zephyrhills, Florida;
daughters, Wanda Veler of Dafter, Michigan and Sandra (Paul) Piirainen of Sault Ste.
Marie; grandchildren, Allan (Elizabeth) Veler, Emily (Greg Campbell) Veler, Aina
Piirainen, and Andrew Piirainen; and great grandchildren, Jayallan Veler and Emma
Veler.
Miriam is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; husband, Melvin Johnson;
son-in-law Jay Veler.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15 th from 2-4pm at R. Galer Funeral Home,
24549 S. M-129 in Pickford, Michigan. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 4pm.
Burial will be in Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan, in the spring.
Memorial may be made to EUP Special Olympics, 305 W. 19 th St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI
49783 and The Merlin Home, 1703 Hyde St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 12, 2019