Mrs. Gabrielle (Gay) and Dr. Hellmuth Kornmueller, long-time married couple and residents of Sault Ste Marie, passed away peacefully on May 30th and August 21st of 2020, respectively.
Survivors include a nephew, Michael Peyser of Hoffman Estates, IL; three nieces, Lisa Peyser of Waterford, MI; Ruth Walker of Rochester Hills, MI; Anita Kapelke of St Joseph, MI; 7 great nieces and nephews.
Gay was born November 24, 1925 in Eschwege, Germany. She emigrated from Germany to the U.S. with her family in 1936 and graduated from LSSC in 1971 earning a B.A. in History. In addition to sharing her beautiful smile and sense of adventure with others, she enjoyed baking, gardening, playing bridge and swimming, especially in the Great Lakes. She was also an avid skier, tennis and basketball player. She was a lifelong Detroit Tigers Fan, and briefly worked for the ballclub in Detroit.
Hellmuth was born February 2, 1927 in Schaerding am Inn, Austria. He graduated with honors from the University of Salzburg in 1953 with a B.A., M.A. and P.H.D. Hellmuth shared his knowledge of philosophy and logic with students at Mercy College in Detroit, St. Ambrose College in Davenport Iowa, The University of Detroit and Lake Superior State University. He was moderator of the National Philosophical Honors Society, authored several publications and served as an instructor and Public Education Officer of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. In his spare time he enjoyed sailing, visiting museums and archaeological sites. Also known by the nickname "Mr. O", he could often be heard stating "Life is hard, life is not fair, life is grim". His dry sense of humor caused many laughs.
Meeting in Austria in the 1950's, the couple were married for over 55 years and enjoyed spending time together in nature and with their dear friends and family. They lived in Detroit and Davenport, IA prior to Sault Ste Marie. They enjoyed travel to several destinations including: Germany, Greece, Portugal, Kenya, Saugatuck and Petoskey. The couple had an affinity for cats and loved several over the years including Ivan, Mimi and Tulip.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA.
