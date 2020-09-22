1/1
Muriel Elizabeth (Munro) Cruzan
1929 - 2020
Muriel Elizabeth (Munro) Cruzan, "Jackie," on September 15, 2020, after 91 years of life, with her children at her side quietly cast off her earthly moorings to take up her Heavenly residence. Born on August 18, 1929, in London, England to Maitland and Muriel (Robinson) Munro, she survived the horrific bombing of London which sent her on a life journey of overcoming challenges.

Her determination to survive put her in many interesting employment experiences in England including farm hand, filling station attendant, nanny, service in the Royal Air Force, and telephone operator. Jackie met Marvin Cruzan of White Cloud, Michigan, while he was stationed in England serving with the Army Air Corps. He would eventually become her husband for 65 years until his death in 2019.

After relocating from London to Michigan in 1954, Jackie continued employment commitments to help build a family, support her husband's college teaching degree program, and serve the communities in each place she called home, the longest being Pickford. She worked as a telephone operator for Michigan Bell, and as the Chippewa County MSU Cooperative Extension 4-H Program Coordinator in the 1980s-1990s. She helped rebuild the program to include activities for hundreds of children and teens. She especially enjoyed encouraging and inspiring teens, starting and facilitating a teen club and events. She led students on trips to Washington DC, New York City, Lansing, and England. She enjoyed serving as a Girlguiding Leader in London, and Girl Scouts leader in White Cloud.

Jackie became a woman of faith in Christ by God's grace. Placed into foster care as a child, she was introduced to the Bible and God by foster parents. But the War's pain and hurt turned her away. God drew her to Himself in a hospital room after losing an infant son through the words she read from John 3:16 in a Gideon Bible found in a bedside drawer. She gave her life to service in churches throughout her years as Sunday School teacher, Youth Group leader, Lay Witness speaker, and in later years hosted a Prayer Shawl Ministry in her home. She loved the Prison Letter Ministry she faithfully shared through CrossRoads Bible Institute, touching countless lives behind bars.

Jackie pursued a variety of interests and was a life-long learner. She was well-known for her beautiful and intricate knitting. Her green thumb was obvious in her flower gardens. She was an avid reader up to her loss of sight. She loved hosting Teas, soaking up classical music, and catching the annual Christmas Message by the Queen. Out of the loneliness and hardships of her past grew a special heart for the newcomers, the downtrodden and lonely. She loved to reach out and invite them into her home, and was quietly generous to many in need through the years. She broke the chains of her past leaving a fresh legacy for those in her footsteps. Independent, strong, and loyal, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grands irrepressibly.

Jackie retired to White Cloud with her husband, Marvin D. Cruzan, until his death in 2019. Their last year was spent together at The Brook in Newaygo. She was also predeceased by a brother, John Munro, in 1932, an infant son, Michael, in 1963, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marian and Ruth Cruzan; Don and Shirley Cruzan, Irvin and Aida Cruzan, and Norm and Joyce Shick.

She will be deeply missed by her survivors: her children, Gayle (Pastor David) Sims of Lowell; Deborah (Steve) Larsen of Cedar Springs; Paul (Julie) Cruzan of Brownsburg, Indiana; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, David (Bekah) Sims and their children, Markéta and Laughton Sims; Elizabeth Sims; Sarah (Aaron) Venturini and their children, Eleanor and Emerson Venturini; Allison (Daniel) Freiburger; Olivia Larsen; Hunter Larsen; Benjamin Cruzan; William Cruzan; Rose Cruzan; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Doris Peck of Colorado; Harvey (Carol) Cruzan of North Carolina; Marvel Pamroze of Georgia; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the White Cloud United Methodist Church with interment in the White Cloud Cemetery. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: Spring Hill Camp Scholarship Fund. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Cruzan family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapell 231-689-149

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crandell Funeral Home - White Cloud Chapel
1109 E Court Street
White Cloud, MI 49349
(231) 689-1492
September 19, 2020
In deepest Sympathy
Marilyn Dodds
Student
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for all of your family. What great pics of your families life.
September 18, 2020
Jackiie was such a fine lady. Didn't really know how to take her at first because she seemed so proper (England) but then I played cards and games with her and I fell in love with her. We were friends ever since. I'll miss her.
William & Toni Groendyk
Friend
September 18, 2020
Your parents were wonderful people and will be missed! Loved the video showing a big blessed family! Jackie made great pea soup and was a blessing to those invited into her home. I can still hear her say, “Oh Marvin!” every time Marv misbehaved. May God bless the remaining family. You all have much to be thankful for! Jackie was a beautiful woman of God.
Danny Leach
Friend
September 18, 2020
When I learned of Jackie's death (and after I dried my tears), I thought of her and my mother together in heaven, catching up on family and friends. Jackie was an incredible woman, strong and courageous, and such a wonderful example of how a Christian woman should live her life. Her compliments and encouragement were so important to me during my vulnerable teen years. I am forever grateful to have had her and her family in my life.
Sue Harrison
Friend
September 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Glad to know Jackie is with marv and her Lord.
Yvonne Adams
Friend
September 18, 2020
So blessed to gave gotten to know her more intimately. She loved her God, husband, and family. A great role model of inspiration, laughter, and positivity. She will truly be missed by me.
Sandy Cruzan
Family
September 17, 2020
Jackie was such a kind and warmhearted lady. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a great laugh. Marv and Jackie were such special people. My folks thought the world of them, as did I. Gayle and family, know that my heart and prayers go out to you all.
Marie McReaken
Friend
September 17, 2020
Prayers to all the family! Jackie is a great lady and she will be missed. I loved our lunches together and all of our talks. I am privileged to call her my friend. Until we meet again sweet lady! ❤
Cheryl Bowman
Friend
September 17, 2020
I have memories of Jackie...her sense of humor, her work ethic, her love of and commitment to our Lord Jesus Christ.
She rests now, fully restored, and at peace❤
Shannon (Hanna) Dennis
Friend
September 17, 2020
Till we meet again my Dear Jackie, we had many good prayers together. You will forever be in my heart.
Heidi Brown
Friend
