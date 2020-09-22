Muriel Elizabeth (Munro) Cruzan, "Jackie," on September 15, 2020, after 91 years of life, with her children at her side quietly cast off her earthly moorings to take up her Heavenly residence. Born on August 18, 1929, in London, England to Maitland and Muriel (Robinson) Munro, she survived the horrific bombing of London which sent her on a life journey of overcoming challenges.
Her determination to survive put her in many interesting employment experiences in England including farm hand, filling station attendant, nanny, service in the Royal Air Force, and telephone operator. Jackie met Marvin Cruzan of White Cloud, Michigan, while he was stationed in England serving with the Army Air Corps. He would eventually become her husband for 65 years until his death in 2019.
After relocating from London to Michigan in 1954, Jackie continued employment commitments to help build a family, support her husband's college teaching degree program, and serve the communities in each place she called home, the longest being Pickford. She worked as a telephone operator for Michigan Bell, and as the Chippewa County MSU Cooperative Extension 4-H Program Coordinator in the 1980s-1990s. She helped rebuild the program to include activities for hundreds of children and teens. She especially enjoyed encouraging and inspiring teens, starting and facilitating a teen club and events. She led students on trips to Washington DC, New York City, Lansing, and England. She enjoyed serving as a Girlguiding Leader in London, and Girl Scouts leader in White Cloud.
Jackie became a woman of faith in Christ by God's grace. Placed into foster care as a child, she was introduced to the Bible and God by foster parents. But the War's pain and hurt turned her away. God drew her to Himself in a hospital room after losing an infant son through the words she read from John 3:16 in a Gideon Bible found in a bedside drawer. She gave her life to service in churches throughout her years as Sunday School teacher, Youth Group leader, Lay Witness speaker, and in later years hosted a Prayer Shawl Ministry in her home. She loved the Prison Letter Ministry she faithfully shared through CrossRoads Bible Institute, touching countless lives behind bars.
Jackie pursued a variety of interests and was a life-long learner. She was well-known for her beautiful and intricate knitting. Her green thumb was obvious in her flower gardens. She was an avid reader up to her loss of sight. She loved hosting Teas, soaking up classical music, and catching the annual Christmas Message by the Queen. Out of the loneliness and hardships of her past grew a special heart for the newcomers, the downtrodden and lonely. She loved to reach out and invite them into her home, and was quietly generous to many in need through the years. She broke the chains of her past leaving a fresh legacy for those in her footsteps. Independent, strong, and loyal, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grands irrepressibly.
Jackie retired to White Cloud with her husband, Marvin D. Cruzan, until his death in 2019. Their last year was spent together at The Brook in Newaygo. She was also predeceased by a brother, John Munro, in 1932, an infant son, Michael, in 1963, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marian and Ruth Cruzan; Don and Shirley Cruzan, Irvin and Aida Cruzan, and Norm and Joyce Shick.
She will be deeply missed by her survivors: her children, Gayle (Pastor David) Sims of Lowell; Deborah (Steve) Larsen of Cedar Springs; Paul (Julie) Cruzan of Brownsburg, Indiana; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, David (Bekah) Sims and their children, Markéta and Laughton Sims; Elizabeth Sims; Sarah (Aaron) Venturini and their children, Eleanor and Emerson Venturini; Allison (Daniel) Freiburger; Olivia Larsen; Hunter Larsen; Benjamin Cruzan; William Cruzan; Rose Cruzan; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Doris Peck of Colorado; Harvey (Carol) Cruzan of North Carolina; Marvel Pamroze of Georgia; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the White Cloud United Methodist Church with interment in the White Cloud Cemetery. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: Spring Hill Camp Scholarship Fund. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Cruzan family online at www.crandellfh.com.
Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapell 231-689-149