|
|
Nancy Ann Jones (Killips), 84, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully
surrounded by family and friends on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Hospice House of the EUP.
She was a magnificent sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and
neighbor. She was born August 18, 1935 in Sault Ste. Marie to Edward and Thelma Killips.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cecil Lee Jones, Sr. and children; Cecil Jones, Jr,
Patrick (Lynne) Jones and Nancy (Sean) Beebe. Four grandchildren and eight great
grandchildren. Brother Dick (Mary Lou) Killips, Sisters Mary (William) Conrad and Maggie
(Tom) Balgenorth. Sisters in-law Annette Killips, Joanne Killips, Marilynn Killips and
Rosemary Killips.
Preceded in death by her son John Paul Jones, granddaughter Sara C. Beebe, brothers Edward
(Rose) Killips, Harry Killips, Don Killips, Frank Killips, Toby Killips, Paul Killips and Jack
Killips. Sister Patsy (Burt) Hazen.
Burial will be held this spring with a grave side service at Riverside Cemetery. Clark Bailey
Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may
be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 23, 2020