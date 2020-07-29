Neal E. Sellick Sr. passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday, March 14, 2020at 4:30 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.He was born on January 6, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Ohio State andMichigan State universities after graduating from Whitmore High School in Toledo,OH. He enjoyed car racing and was on the gymnastics team in college.Neal married the love of his life, Joanne C. Greter on May 21, 1954 in Toledo,Ohio. They were married for 51 years until her passing in 2005.He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for seven years.After service, he was a carpenter, educator, and computer programmer. He led thecreation of the first computer data center in the State of Michigan for the InghamCounty School District. After retirement he continued with his passion forcomputers by doing consulting work for local businesses in Sault Ste. Marie.Following retirement, he enjoyed volunteer work for both CHAC (CommunityHealth Access Coalition) and CDRC (Community Dispute Resolution Center). Heserved on the board for CDRC where he was an integral part of creating the craftfair to help fund the CDRC. He enjoyed attending family functions and spendingtime with his grandkids and great grandchildren.He is survived by his three children: Ann Raymond (Tim) of Traverse City, MI,Neal Sellick Jr. of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Steve Sellick (Jill) of Eckerman, MI,Six grandchildren: Kristi, Steven, Bridget, and Stephenie, Rachael, and Alexx; and12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister: Gail (Ralph) LaGro ofLake Suzy, FL; and Brother: Curt (Kathy) of Blissfield, MI.A memorial graveside service will be Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00am atCoburn Cemetery in Strongs, Michigan with Pastor Gary VanSuckle officiating. Inlieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of EUP, 308 West 12th Street,Sault St. Marie, Mi. 49783. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted thefamily with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at