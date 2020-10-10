Neill Hodges Nutter, age 89, of Cedarville, Michigan, died on October 3, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1931 to parents Lance Nutter and Irma Neill in Pontiac, Michigan.
Neill grew up in the Pontiac area of Southern Michigan. He graduated from Rochester High School. He then graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton Illinois. On August 23, 1953, he married his college sweetheart. Mildred Elizabeth Kratz. He later pursued education and degrees from Michigan State and Stanford. After obtaining his PhD in Education, he went on to teach. He taught high school in Nashville, Michigan as well as Western Michigan University, University of Miami, Oklahoma, Ferris State University, and Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky. During hos summers, he was a National Park Ranger in the Grand Tetons, Glacier, and after he retired, Sleeping Bear National Lake Shore. On October 28, 2012, he married Imogene Schrader at the First Union Church in Cedarville, Michigan. He loved to travel and serve the Lord.
Neill is survived by his wife, Imogene Nutter; children, Stewart (Barbara) Nutter of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, David (Sarah) Nutter of Eugene Oregon, Jonathan (Julia) Nut-ter of Menominee, Michigan, and Susan (Kirk) Hudson of Tijeras New Mexico; grand-children, Benjamin Nutter, Brian (Brianna) Nutter, Neill (Jaclyn) Nutter John (Réka) Nut-ter, Ian Nutter, Jennifer (Mark) MacDonald, Jeannette (Jeremy) Towers, Jacqueline Nut-ter (Dakota Klatt), Helen Hudson, Clare Hidson, and Matthew Hudson; great-grandchil-dren, Brayden, Braxson, Ashlyn, Anthony, Alyson, Ayden, Tas, Maggie, Nora, August, Daphne, and Matthew. Stepchildren include Marcia (Norm) Perkins of Cedarville, Michi-gan, Lynne (Tim) Ensworth, of Blue Hill, Maine, Paul (Erin) Hazelgrove, of Glen Allen, Virginia. Grandchildren: Jason (Karen) Perkins, Hilary (Justin) Reitenour, Matthew (April) Ensworth, Louisa (Jeff) Corson, Henry (Kirsten) Ensworth. Great-grandchildren: Brittany, Logan, Jayci, Matthew, Cooper, Stella, Drake, Noah, Jacob, Bella, Judah, Timmy, Jack, Sam, Harper, Charley, Hayden, and Holden.
Neill was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Kratz Nutter; daughters, Mary Bachman Nutter and Karen Ann Nutter; and brothers, Stewart Nutter, Forest Nutter, and Charles Nutter.
Memorial Service will be held on October 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at First Union Church in Cedarville, Michigan.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.